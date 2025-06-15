Nandamuri Balakrishna is ready to roar with his upcoming magnum opus, Akhanda 2. The film is a hot property in the Telugu market and is the contender to be Balayya’s first-ever 100 and 150 crore net grosser at the Indian box office. Considering the strong buzz on the ground level, the biggie is likely to amass a strong number on day 1, thus putting Chiranjeevi’s post-COVID record in danger. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Ready to explode during the Dasara festive season

A few days ago, the much-awaited teaser of the Akhanda sequel was dropped online. As expected, Balayya fans lapped it up and hailed the mass appeal of the senior Tollywood superstar. With the teaser, the makers also confirmed that they are arriving with their film on September 25, 2025, ahead of Dasara. It is releasing during the Dasara festive season and is likely to benefit from the festive mood.

Akhanda 2 aims for a massive start at the Indian box office

Since the first installment enjoyed immense popularity among the masses, the hype for Akhanda 2 is already there. So, on day 1, it will aim to score above 30 crore net at the Indian box office. With such a strong target, it will comfortably surpass Chiranjeevi’s biggie to register the biggest Dasara opening in the post-COVID era.

Nandamuri Balakrishna is ready to dethrone Chiranjeevi!

For those who don’t know, Chiranjeevi’s Godfather (2022) holds Tollywood’s biggest opening day collection during Dasara in the post-COVID era. It amassed 20.3 crore net on day 1, and this number will be easily crossed by Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2.

More about the film

Akhanda 2 also stars Samyuktha Menon and Aadhi in key roles. The film is directed by Boyapati Sreenu and produced by Raam Achanta and Gopi Achanta. The music is composed by Thaman S.

Reportedly, the Tollywood action drama is made on a massive budget of 200 crores, making it Nandamuri Balakrishna‘s most expensive film to date.

