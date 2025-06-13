Akhanda 2, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role, is one of the most awaited Telugu films of 2025. The film promises to be a big-screen extravaganza, and the recently released teaser has generated tremendous hype among the masses. With Balayya going on a rampage, the box office is expected to explode. But will this explosion help the film emerge as a clean hit in India? Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Boyapati Srinu, the upcoming action entertainer is a sequel to Akhanda (2021). Akhanda is described as the beginning of what we call the Balayya 2.0 phase, so the sequel is hugely anticipated in the Telugu market. The hype is there on the ground level, and the trade is highly optimistic about the film’s reception among the masses.

What is the budget of Akhanda 2?

Akhanda 2 is going to break several records with its start, becoming the career-best opener of Nandamuri Balakrishna. However, this time, just a big start won’t be enough. For the Akhanda sequel, the makers have gone all out, leaving no stone unturned to make it a grand affair. While the official amount is not disclosed, it is reported that the magnum opus is built on a budget of 200 crores.

Needs to do the unthinkable to become a clean hit at the box office

Yes, you read that right! Akhanda 2 is reportedly carrying a budget of 200 crores, and against this cost, the performance needs to be extraordinary at the Indian box office. As per Koimoi’s parameters, a particular film becomes a clean hit after making 100% returns domestically. For Balayya’s film, 100% returns are possible only if it amasses a staggering 400 crore net in India.

Nandamuri Balakrishna hasn’t delivered a single 100 crore net grosser in his career, so achieving the colossal milestone of 400 crore net seems impossible. His highest-grossing film is Veera Simha Reddy, with a domestic collection of 97.64 crore net. Compared to Veera Simha Reddy, Akhanda 2 must earn an unbelievable 309.66% higher collection to become a clean hit.

