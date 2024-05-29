Nandamuri Balakrishna continues to be one of the dominant forces in Tollywood. He’s been in the industry for almost 5 decades now, and still, he’s one of the biggest crowd-pullers. Amid the talks about his upcoming films, fans are more excited to know about the highly-anticipated Akhanda 2, which is touted to be a box office blockbuster in the making. Keep reading to know more!

Big announcement to happen on Nandamuri Balakrishna’s birthday?

It’s known that the sequel to Akhanda is on its way, but there’s no official word about it. For those who don’t know, Balayya will be celebrating his 64th birthday on 10th June. So, fans are expecting that the makers will make the much-awaited official announcement on this auspicious occasion.

The good news is that the director and writer, Boyapati Srinu, is reportedly ready with the basic script of Akhanda 2. It was learned that Allu Aravind and Bunny Vasu had convinced Srinu to make the Akhanda sequel with their production house. However, the original producer, Miryala Ravinder Reddy, wants to make the sequel under his banner or form an equal partnership with Allu Arvind. This deal is yet to be closed, thus causing a delay in the project, as per the report on Great Andhra.

High box office potential of Akhanda 2

Hopefully, the announcement of Akhanda 2 will happen on 10th June, and with that, the film is grabbing all the limelight. Fans of Nandamuri Balakrishna want this film to happen as soon as possible as it carries a tremendous potential to be the actor’s highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office.

For those who don’t know, Veera Simha Reddy is Nandamuri Balakrishna‘s highest-grossing film. Released last year amid a clash with Waltair Veerayya, the film raked in 98.20 crores net at the Indian box office, which equals 115.87 crores gross. Combining the overseas collection of 16 crores, the biggie did a business of 131.87 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

Considering the sequel factor, Akhanda 2 has a huge potential to be a blast at the box office. Crossing the lifetime of Veera Simha Reddy will be a cakewalk for the film if the content turns out to be good. Speaking about the first installment, it did a global business of 120.20 crores gross, including 106.20 crores gross from India (90 crores net) and 14 crores gross from overseas.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

