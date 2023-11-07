Telugu filmmaker SS Rajamouli is one of the biggest directors in Indian cinema now. His last film, RRR, was a massive success not only at the domestic box office but also worldwide. Apart from being a maverick filmmaker, he has often avoided controversies.

However, the Baahubali director made headlines a few years ago after he got miffed with producer Allu Aravind. The reports surfaced at a time when his film Magadheera was breaking several records at the box office. Later, the director opened up about the speculations.

Back in 2017, SS Rajamouli appeared on Open Heart with RK show, where he revealed he was upset with the producer over trivial reasons. RRR director got into an agreement with Allu Aravind before the start of Magadheera that at no point they would spread inflated box office numbers and extend the film’s run in theatres beyond a period.

Taking the example of his Simhadri, the director told in the interview that even after the movie completed 175 days in theatres, the makers of Junior NTR‘s film decided to extend its run for 10 more days. This irritated him as the flick was already a blockbuster, and an extension was not required at all. He wanted to put a full stop to this trend with the support of Allu Aravind.

SS Rajamouli said, “My film Simhadri ran for 100 days in a good number of theatres, and we were all very happy. But, the filmmakers did not stop at that. They claimed that it ran for 175 days for publicity. I was irritated by that.”

The filmmaker further added, “I told Aravind that let us not do the same thing with Magadheera. And he also agreed. I wanted to put a full stop to this trend. Magadheera became a big hit in the industry. When I was feeling so happy about the success, they started publicizing that it ran for 100 days in so many theaters. I confronted Aravind about it, and he said he didn’t want to do it, but because of the pressure from the fans, he had no other choice. I could understand his situation, but at the same time, I didn’t want to endorse all those wrong calculations.”

SS Rajamouli expressed his dissatisfaction with the situation and made the decision to abstain from the 100-day celebration of Magadheera. The director conveyed his stance to Allu Aravind in a respectful manner, and the producer empathized with Rajamouli’s sentiments.

