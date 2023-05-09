Jr NTR – born Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr, needs no introduction. The actor – who predominantly worked in the Telugu film industry is now a pan-India star who has millions of fans across the globe thanks to his last release RRR. As per reports, the actor is now all set to make his Bollywood debut and will star alongside Hrithik Roshan in YRF’s War 2.

As per several media reports, Tarak is all set to join the YRF spy universe by playing the antagonist in the sequel of the Hrithik-led 2019 action thriller. Read on for details regarding how much he is reportedly charging the makers.

According to a recent ETimes report, Jr NTR is reportedly charging Rs 30 crores to lock horns as a negative character in Hrithik Roshan’s War 2. While this is a huge paycheque, other reports claim the actor will likely enter a profit-sharing model for the YRF spy film instead of a straight fee.

Reports also reveal that Jr NTR was paid a whopping amount of Rs 45 crores (as per GQ) to play the Gond tribal leader Komaram Bheem in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. After the super success of the epic action drama and the global rage it became, Tarak has reportedly increased his remuneration and may now soon start charging Rs 100 crores for a film like Prabhas, Thalapathy Vijay and others. If he does charge this 10-digit amount, it will make him one of the top 5 highest-paid stars in South India.

In a past interview with Pinkvilla, a source revealed that Tarak was the only choice for War 2 for Aditya Chopra. They added that the character had been written keeping the traits of Jr NTR in mind. They were quoted saying, “War 2 is designed as a fight between two superstars – Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR – and the idea is to celebrate the persona of both of them.”

War 2 is expected to go on floors by November this year with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The film is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster that starred Hrithik and Tiger Shroff in lead roles with the playing dual characters.

