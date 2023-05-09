Recently released film The Kerala Story is making enough noises for its controversial content and plot line which claims that around 32,000 women from Kerala had gone missing and they joined ISIS. However, much hue and cry was made about this outrageous fact and makers changed the number of girls to just 3. But the film is still being dismissed and termed as a propaganda film by a group while others are empathizing with the story.

Now, politician Jitendra Awhad has called out TKS producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah for popularising a fact that might not even exist. The leader took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the film and wrote, “In other words, you want to defame your female sisters? To show that our sisters are stupid and don’t understand anything and ultimately to portray women as subordinates in a male-dominated culture.”

He even called out the producer for merely spreading lies and tweeted in Marathi. His tweet translated means, “This is the real truth of the movie based on Kerala. Such films are made with the calculation of creating violence, hatred on the basis of lies and winning elections through the same.”

Earlier, Jitendra Ahwad participated in a debate on the film on National Television and demanded a public trial for The Kerala Story producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Without mincing words, the politician said, “They have not only tarnished the image of Kerala but have also insulted the women of the state.”

Mr Awhad further said, “They had said 32,000 women from Kerala had gone missing and joined the terrorist group ISIS, but the real figure is three. The film is peddling fiction and the producer should be hanged in public.”

For the unversed, The Kerala Story directed by Sudipto Sen stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani. The plot of the film shows the story of three women from Kerala who converted to Islam and joined the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). The film, produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah courted controversies for falsely claiming that thousands of women from Kerala were being converted to Islam and recruited into ISIS.

