Salman Khan is a star who has aged wisely and gracefully. Also a star who has always acknowledged his privilege coming from a star family. Though he has at times, shared his struggle stories as well, still he makes it a point to appreciate the talent and give them due respect and credit, whenever and wherever required. In one such interview, the actor once praised Sunil Grover.

Salman was so impressed with his finesse as an artist that later, Sunil Grover got a chance to be the supporting lead in Ali Abbas Zafar-led Bharat, starring Bhaijaan and Katrina Kaif. In the interview, the Bharat actor addressed how he felt incompetent when he saw Grover, performing in front of him and everyone was in awe of the command he had over his act.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Salman Khan was in conversation with Anupama Chopra. He was accompanied by Sohail Khan and the actors were talking about their appearance on Kapil Sharma’s comedy show where Sunil Grover used to play Dr. Mashoor Gulati. Salman narrates the story and says, “We went to this show the other day. Sunil Grover was there. And me and Sohail were sitting out there. I felt so incompetent as an actor that I was like sh*t look at these guys, look at their timing, look at how brilliant they are!’. I need to appreciate the fact that I need to keep on working harder.”

Tiger actor was mesmerised by how Sunil was switching his characters with perfection and ease. He continued, “He (Sunil Grover) has come in as that doctor (Mashoor Gulati), he is not doing any comedy. He is just playing a character.”

The actor continued to praise Sunil Grover as he recalled his act and said, “Then after that, he is coming as Mr. Bachchan. Uff! You have to see that! Oh my God! We both felt that we were sitting in front of Mr Bachchan. And he was not doing any comedy or mimicry. He is straight out playing it. How Mr. Bachchan is in real life. Everyone can do the ‘Haain!’. He (Sunil) got the nuances from his real life, not the filmy ones, the real-life ones. I have never seen anything like this. I was just looking at him and just felt so incompetent that day.”

Salman Khan’s honesty and humble approach toward other artists won the internet. A video shared on Reddit had a clip where Salman, appreciated his Bharat co-star. The video also had Redditors discussing how it was endearing on Salman’s part to even mention Sunil’s work. A user commented, “yea have noticed that these old timers do mention that they have been lucky and privileged, unlike the latest nepo gang.” Another user commented, “Good on Salman to praise Sunil and acknowledge that he is lucky on some level.”

One user recalled Sunil Grover’s comedy sketches and commented, “Sunil Grover as Dr. Mashoor Gulati was the best comedy character to exist in Hindi comedy. Nothing else comes close.” Another user argued, “I’d say Gutthi was a lot better than Dr. Gulati.”

You can watch the video here.

Who do you think was better? Gutthi, Mashoor Gulati, or Rinku Bhabhi? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more such stories stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Krushna Abhishek Reveals Passing On Sajid Khan’s Film To Be A Part Of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’: “You Can Ask Him, Otherwise I Would Have Loved…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News