Actor and comedian Krushna Abhishek has finally made his comeback to the popular chat show The Kapil Sharma Show as Sapna. Notably, he was away from the show for quite a long time, and now makers have finally managed to bring him back, but do you know he had to turn down a movie to be a part of the show? Scroll below to read the details!

Krushna received a warm welcome from the audience as he entered the stage of The Kapil Sharma show amid cheers and claps. Interestingly, during his entry Dil Deewana from the 1989 Salman Khan– Bhagyashree film Maine Pyaar Kiya played in the background. The actor shared the clip on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Sapna is back. Thank you to my fan family for all the love.” However, he also revealed that he had to let go of a big opportunity.

During an interview with Etimes, Krushna Abhishek revealed that he had to say no to Sajid Khan for a film to be a part of Kapil Sharma’s chat show. He said, “There are issues; we have a yearly contract with the channel and have busy schedules … like Sajid Khan had offered me the film he is shooting now. (But) it didn’t happen because of my dates. You can ask him, otherwise, I would have loved to work with him too.”

Well, Krushna Abhishek was earlier also a part of the show but left due to issues in the contract; however, now the issues have been resolved, and his back on the show to entertain the audience as Sapna.

For the unversed, earlier last month, Krushna Abhishek had confirmed his return to the popular comedy show, but it was not getting finalized due to the money discussion. The Kapil Sharma show is currently in its fourth season, and the team is all set to travel to the US for a tour in July.

