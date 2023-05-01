Once again, Salman Khan has managed to get an en entry into the coveted 100 crore club at the Indian box office. Yes, his latest Eid release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has crossed 100 crores nett in India and it’s a celebration time for all his fans. With this new entrant, the actor has got an increment of 100 points in Koimoi’s Star Ranking. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers.

Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan entering the 100 crore club has credited Salman Khan with 100 points, taking his tally to 2550 points. He is ruling at the top like a boss and Akshay Kumar is in the 2nd position with a tally of 1800 points. One can clearly see a massive difference of 750 points between the two stars and it’s assured that Salman isn’t leaving the throne anytime soon.

In the coming days, Shah Rukh Khan is coming up with his Jawan and Ajay Devgn has his Maidaan ready for the release. Both the stars are in a tie with 1500 points. They’ll definitely see an increment in their points tally and Akshay Kumar’s position might come in danger. Salman Khan, however, will continue to rule the charts!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

