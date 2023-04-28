For the past few weeks, Indian wrestlers have been protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the Jantar Mantar. In the latest update, Supreme Court has issued a notice seeking a response by Delhi police over a plea filed by the wrestlers. Ever since the protest began, Bollywood has kept mum and refrained from Tweeting in support of wrestlers. The same has been pointed out by self-proclaimed critic Kamaal Rashid Khan (KRK) in his latest Tweet.

KRK, who never leaves a chance to slam Bollywood and its movies, has bashed Bollywood actors who call themselves desh bhakts but refrain from tweeting to support them. Scroll down to read his detail.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, KRK slammed Akshay Kumar, Virat Kohli and Anupam Kher and wrote, “All the drama n so called Deshbhakts like @AnupamPKher @akshaykumar @imVkohli tweet to praise athletes, when they win medals. But they can’t write a tweet to support them when they are on roads for justice. Why? Because these people do all deshbhakti drama for their own benefits.”

Soon after he tweeted, netizens were dropping comments in favour of KRK for a chance. Reacting to the same a user wrote, “Mann hoga kaka Inka bhi,acche log hai….but Darr naam ki bhi chiz hoti hai..boss naraz ho gye toh Dana-pani bandh!” while another said, “SRK, Salman, Aamir, Saif, Arbaaz, Ranbir, Ranveer kisi ne tweet nahi kiya…ab bol bachkane buddhe.”

“Cowards can’t speak because of fear in dictatorship.. Famous quote,” wrote a third netizen.

All the drama n so called Deshbhakts like @AnupamPKher @akshaykumar @imVkohli tweet to praise athletes, when they win medals. But they can’t write a tweet to support them when they are on roads for justice. Why? Because these people do all deshbhakti drama for their own benefits. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 28, 2023

“Srk ka naam bhul gaye bhai shaeb aap likhna unka bhi name add kar dete uska nahi karoge paise jo milte hai srk se chalo koi bat nahi @iamsrk bus ho gaya add,” said a fifth netizen.

“Jo athletes dharne par baithe hai woh kaun kaha thhey jab Unnao mai balatkar hua, Aryan Khan ko jab kidnap kiya, jab Corona se logo ko shamshan mai jagah tak nahi mili. Yeh khud andhbhakti mai leen ho kar modi modi karte rahe jab dusre takleef mai they,” wrote another neitzen.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Salman Khan Makes Fun Of Himself Over Being Unlucky In Love: “Jinko Chahta Tha Ki Jaan Banaye Woh Bhai Bula Rahi He Mujhe …”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News