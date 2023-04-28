Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is currently riding high on the success of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor left no stone unturned in aggressively promoting the film before its release and now, he will soon feature in a new episode of Rajat Sharma’s Aap Ki Adalat, where the actor went on to call himself unlucky in love. On being asked who is his jaan these days by the host, the actor was quick to give a savage reply. Scroll below to read the details!

When it comes to witty and savage replies, there is no one like Bhaijaan. The actor knows how to give it back like a boss to trolls, journalists, or even to contemporaries. Recently, he appeared on Rajat Sharma’s show, despite being grilled about his bhai status, the actor gave a witty reply that won our hearts.

Salman Khan will soon be gracing the sets of Aap Ki Adalat, hosted by journalist Rajat Sharma. The new promo of the show was recently shared by the channel, where Rajat can be seen grilling Salman about his Bhai status. The actor was also asked about his ‘move on’ comment that he made during the promotion of the film. Salman said, “Unlucky in love, sir.” Rajat then went on to ask, “Toh aajkal jaan kaun hai aur kiss kiya hua hai kya commitment?” The actor was quick to reply and said, “Sirf bhai hu aajkal mai! Jinko chahta tha ki jaan ban jaaye woh bhi bhai bula rahi hai mujhe toh mai kya karu?” His statement applause from the audience. Ahem! Ahem! We can feel you, Salman.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan received a positive response from the audience. The film, which is directed by Farhad Samji, featured many supporting actors, including Pooja Hegde, Jassi Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghac Juyal, and Shehnaaz Gill, among others.

For the unversed, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3, which will also star Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles. The film will be directed by Maneesh Sharma and is all set for a Diwali release.

