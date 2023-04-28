Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has emerged as Salman Khan’s 13th biggest opener when it comes to the first week collections. The film had entered the Top-15 when it came to the first day numbers, then found a place in the Top-10 when it came to first weekend/3 day numbers and is now finding itself back in the Top-15 range after the first week/7 day numbers are out.

It could have stayed in the Top 10 itself, but then the films above it had bigger numbers during the weekdays.

This is how the first week/7 days collections of the Top-15 Salman Khan starrers look like:

Sultan – 208.82 crores Tiger Zinda Hai – 206.04 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 184.62 crores Bharat – 167.6 crores Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – 165.45 crores Kick – 164.21 crores Race 3 – 144.5 crores Ek Tha Tiger – 137.15 crores Dabangg 3 – 126.55 crores Bodyguard – 115 crores Tubelight – 106.86 crores Dabangg 2 – 106.6 crores Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – 92.25 crores* Jai Ho – 87.59 crores Dabangg – 80 crores

The film has displaced Ready (69 crores) out of the Top-15 list and has also pushed down Jai Ho and Dabangg. In days to come, the lifetime numbers of these films will challenge Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan though. It will be interesting to see where does the film land up eventually amongst the highest Salman Khan grossers.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

