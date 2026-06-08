Steven Spielberg has had an illustrious career spanning more than five decades. He has delivered a fine blend of critically acclaimed films and massive box office hits. Earlier this year, he won his first-ever Grammy Award and became one of the few filmmakers to join the elite EGOT club (winning the four major awards across television, music, film, and theatre: Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony). Some of you may not know that his feature-film directorial debut was the alien-themed sci-fi film Firelight (1964). Interestingly, his latest film, Disclosure Day, also belongs to the same genre and is set to hit theaters on June 12, 2026.

Some of Steven Spielberg’s highest-grossing films are Jurassic Park (1993), E.T. the Extra Terrestrial (1982), Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008), Ready Player One (2018), and War of the Worlds (2005). Now, let’s take a look at the top five films directed by him that generated the biggest profit at the box office over break-even.

Steven Spielberg’s Top 5 Most Profitable Films – Budget, Break-Even & Worldwide Earnings

Here is a list of the top five most profitable films directed by Steven Spielberg, their worldwide earnings (per Box Office Mojo data), budget, break-even points (using the 2.5x multiplier rule), and estimated theatrical profits.

1. Jurassic Park (1993)

Worldwide Earnings: $1.103 billion

Budget: $63 million

Break-Even: $157.5 million

Theatrical Profit: $945.5 million

2. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Worldwide Earnings: $797.3 million

Budget: $10.5 million

Break-Even: $26.3 million

Theatrical Profit: $771 million

3. Jaws (1975)

Worldwide Earnings: $490.7 million

Budget: $7 million

Break-Even: $17.5 million

Theatrical Profit: $473.2 million

4. The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Worldwide Earnings: $618.6 million

Budget: $73 million

Break-Even: $182.5 million

Theatrical Profit: $436.1 million

5. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Worldwide Earnings: $474.2 million

Budget: $48 million

Break-Even: $120 million

Theatrical Profit: $354.2 million

What The Above Numbers Indicate

Based on the above figures and calculations, it can be observed that the Steven Spielberg-directed movie that generated the highest theatrical profit was the iconic 1993 film, Jurassic Park, which generated a staggering $945.5 million in theatrical profit.

Moreover, only one film from the Indiana Jones franchise has also made it to the list – Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, which earned $354.2 million in theatrical profit. Now, it will be interesting to see how his next film, Disclosure Day, performs in terms of box office profit and whether it can crack the top five list.

What’s Jurassic Park About?

The adventure survival thriller follows two paleontologists (Sam Neill and Laura Dern) and a mathematician (Jeff Goldblum), who are invited by an affluent industrialist (Richard Attenborough) to take a tour of a theme park full of cloned dinosaurs. But the situation takes a deadly turn when the trio and John’s grandchildren get trapped inside the park after a power breakdown, with the ferocious creatures on the loose.

Jurassic Park Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office: The Theatrical Profit It Needs To Earn To Surpass The Last 5 MCU Movies

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News