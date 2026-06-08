The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has officially become the first film of the year to cross this major milestone at the worldwide box office. After weeks into the release, it has finally achieved this impressive feat, and with that, it has pushed the franchise past a major global milestone. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected at the box office in North America so far?

The Super Mario movie has dropped out of the domestic top 10, landing at #14 this weekend. It collected an estimated $600k across 642 screens in North America on its 10th three-day weekend. It lost 691 screens in the past week. According to reports, the Nintendo sequel has reached $428.5 million at the North American box office.

Crosses the $1 billion milestone at the worldwide box office

According to reports, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie crossed the $571.5 million mark at the international box office [via Box Office Mojo]. It has earned this sum in over 81 markets overseas. Allied to the $428.5 million domestic total, the film’s worldwide box office has reached $1 billion. It has thus become the first film of 2026 to cross the $1 billion milestone at the worldwide box office.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $428.5 million

International – $571.5 million

Worldwide – $1.0 billion

Records achieved after The Super Mario Galaxy Movie crossed the $1 billion milestone

With this impressive feat, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has pushed the franchise past the $2 billion mark worldwide, reaching $2.34 billion with only two installments. Mario became the 10th-highest-grossing animation franchise of all time. It has joined Frozen and Zootopia as the only animation franchises to have all installments above the $1 billion mark.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is on track to beat Jurassic World Dominion as Universal’s 2nd-biggest hit worldwide post-COVID. In this movie, Mario ventures into space, exploring cosmic worlds and tackling galactic challenges far from the familiar Mushroom Kingdom. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie was released in the theaters on April 1.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Worldwide Box Office: Can It Crack Sony’s Top 5 Highest-Grossing Films Of All Time?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News