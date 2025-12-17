With a current worldwide haul of around $1.139 billion, Disney’s animated sequel Zootopia 2 has now surpassed the $1.023 billion global total of its predecessor, Zootopia. After overtaking several major 2025 releases, including Lilo & Stitch, A Minecraft Movie, and Jurassic World: Rebirth, the sequel now trails only the Chinese animated fantasy Ne Zha 2 on the list of the year’s highest-grossing films.

It currently needs to add roughly $763 million more to outgross Ne Zha 2 and claim the top spot of 2025, a milestone that appears out of reach for now. With Avatar: Fire and Ash set to arrive in theaters on December 19, Zootopia 2’s box office momentum is expected to slow. It’s also a natural trend after completing three weeks of release. That being said, the animated juggernaut still has enough momentum to surpass several past titles.

It has already overtaken the worldwide totals of MCU films Captain Marvel (2019) and Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019), and is now closing in on the global haul of James Wan’s DCEU movie Aquaman (2018). Here’s how much Zootopia 2 needs to earn to outgross the Jason Momoa film at the worldwide box office.

Zootopia 2 vs. Aquaman – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a look at how the two films compare at the global box office, as per Box Office Mojo data.

Zootopia 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $260.6 million

International: $878.9 million

Worldwide: $1.139 billion

Aquaman – Box Office Summary

North America: $335.1 million

International: $816.9 million

Worldwide: $1.152 billion

The above numbers indicate that the Disney animated sequel currently trails the superhero blockbuster by around $13 million in worldwide earnings. At its current pace, Zootopia 2 still has a chance of overtaking Aquaman, provided it maintains a steady hold after the arrival of Avatar: Fire and Ash. Whether it can cross that milestone should become clear over the next few weeks.

Zootopia 2 Budget

Zootopia 2 was produced on an estimated budget of $150 million. With a current worldwide haul of $1.139 billion, the animated sequel has already earned roughly 7.6 times its reported production budget – a powerful box office-to-budget performance. How much higher it can climb remains to be seen.

What’s Zootopia 2 About

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the animated buddy cop comedy is set in the city of Zootopia, where anthropomorphic animals coexist in harmony. In the sequel, Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) reunite as police partners to investigate a new threat that endangers Zootopia’s fragile peace.

Zootopia 2 – Official Trailer

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

