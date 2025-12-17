James Cameron is gearing up for the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third instalment of his epic sci-fi franchise. The legendary filmmaker has already delivered two of the highest-grossing movies in cinematic history, both crossing the $2 billion mark worldwide. Avatar (2009) remains the highest-grossing film of all time globally, while its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, currently ranks as the third-highest-grossing movie worldwide. With such a rich legacy behind it, expectations are understandably sky-high for the franchise’s next chapter, Avatar: Fire and Ash, which is set for a grand theatrical release on December 19, 2025.

Earlier this month, Avatar: Fire and Ash held its world premiere in Hollywood, drawing largely positive early reactions. While the film appears to possess all the ingredients of another blockbuster event, its recently revealed Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score might have sparked some concern among some fans and industry observers.

Avatar: Fire And Ash Rotten Tomatoes Score

At the time of writing, Avatar: Fire and Ash holds a 70% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 148 reviews. To put things in perspective, Avatar (2009) and Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) received critics’ ratings of 81% and 76%, respectively, on RT.

This places the latest edition below its predecessors by margins of 11% and 6%. The score is somewhat surprising, given the largely glowing early reactions the film received following its world premiere. However, the movie is yet to be released in theaters. The Tomatometer score is likely to improve as more verified critics chime in with their reviews.

Can Fire And Ash’s RT Score Affect Its Box Office Performance?

The key question now is whether Fire and Ash’s comparatively lower Rotten Tomatoes score could impact its global box office performance. To some extent, it might, but the bigger picture suggests otherwise. Critics’ scores often fluctuate as more reviews are added, and the gap between The Way of Water and Fire and Ash currently stands at just 6%.

Despite its 76% RT score, Avatar: The Way of Water went on to earn a staggering $2.34 billion worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. And there’s no reason to believe that the franchise’s core audience won’t visit the theaters for a grand cinematic experience. So Fire and Ash is well-positioned to deliver another massive theatrical run and may even challenge the earnings of its predecessors. The final verdict is expected to become clear within the next few months.

Avatar: Fire And Ash Plot

Avatar: Fire and Ash continues Marine turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), and the Sully family’s journey as they grapple with grief after the death of Neteyam. They encounter a hostile Na’vi clan, the Ash People, led by the fiery tribe leader, Varang.

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Official Trailer

