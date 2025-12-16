A new surge of enthusiasm has swept across the internet following the release of a leaked teaser from Avengers: Doomsday, which has been circulating. The brief video has ignited conversations primarily because it suggests the potential comeback of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers. For those not in the know, the character exited the role in Avengers: Endgame. Enthusiasts have long speculated, but this leak has added new fuel to the fire.

Why Fans Believe Steve Rogers Is Back

Chris Evans last played Steve Rogers in 2019, concluding the Infinity Saga by passing the Captain America shield to Sam Wilson and opting for a quiet life with Peggy Carter. Since then, Marvel has never officially confirmed his return, although rumors have persisted. Evans did appear again in the MCU, but only as Johnny Storm in Deadpool and Wolverine, not as Captain America.

The leaked teaser reportedly shows a peaceful house connected to Steve and Peggy’s life after Endgame. Some reports even claim the clip suggests Steve has a family, which directly links back to the ending fans saw years ago. The teaser reportedly concludes with a statement declaring that Steve Rogers will make his return in Avengers: Doomsday. This has led fans to believe that Marvel is prepared to reintroduce him in a prominent role.

What Reports And Insiders Are Saying

Even before this leak, signs were pointing toward Evans’ involvement. Reports from The Wrap last year claimed he had agreed to return for the 2026 film. Around the same time, Deadline mentioned that Hayley Atwell would also be part of the project, raising hopes that Steve and Peggy’s story might continue. Marvel never confirmed either name during its official cast reveal, which only made the mystery bigger.

If Steve Rogers truly plays a central role, Avengers: Doomsday could directly build on the emotional ending of Endgame. For now, Marvel has stayed silent, and the leaked teaser remains unconfirmed.

