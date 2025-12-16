The supernatural horror sequel Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 has not yet completed two weeks in theaters but has already emerged as one of 2025’s most prominent genre performers globally. The film currently ranks as the fifth-highest-grossing horror release of the year (as per Box Office Mojo), with a worldwide haul of $173.6 million. It trails only four major horror hits of 2025 – The Conjuring: Last Rites, Sinners, Final Destination: Bloodlines, and Weapons. Overall, the sequel sits among the top 25 highest-grossing films of 2025, outperforming titles such as Elio, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, Freakier Friday, and 28 Years Later at the global box office.

On the domestic front, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 has grossed $95.4 million in North America, already surpassing the $90 million current domestic total of the latest Predator installment, Predator: Badlands. As its theatrical run continues, the horror sequel is now closing in on the North American haul of one of the year’s most successful supernatural hits, Final Destination: Bloodlines. The key question now is how much more Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 needs to earn to overtake it at the domestic box office.

Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 vs. Final Destination: Bloodlines – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two supernatural horror titles stack up at the box office, based on figures from Box Office Mojo:

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $95.4 million

International: $78.2 million

Worldwide: $173.6 million

Final Destination: Bloodlines – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $138.1 million

International: $177.7 million

Worldwide: $315.8 million

As the numbers indicate, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is currently trailing the latest Final Destination installment by approximately $42.7 million at the North American box office. Given its current domestic pace and competition from recent films and upcoming releases, most notably James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash, closing this gap now appears unlikely unless the sequel receives a significant boost from genre audiences in the region. A clearer picture should emerge over the next few weeks.

Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 vs. Five Nights At Freddy’s – Box Office Comparison

For context, here’s how the original Five Nights at Freddy’s performed at the box office:

Five Nights At Freddy’s – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $137.3 million

International: $154.3 million

Worldwide: $291.6 million

Based on these figures, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is currently trailing the original film by approximately $41.9 million in North America and $118 million worldwide. While matching the domestic and global totals of the 2023 release may be challenging at this stage, the sequel’s final outcome will largely depend on its box office pull and sustained interest from genre audiences in the weeks ahead.

What’s Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 All About

Directed by Emma Tammi, the sequel follows Mike Schmidt as Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza reopens with new animatronics. Strange deaths and terrifying events begin again, pulling Mike deeper into the restaurant’s dark history and the evil forces still haunting it, as he struggles to survive the night once more.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 – Official Trailer

