Thaai Kizhavi, starring Radhika Sarathkumar in the lead role, continues to do well at the Indian box office. Currently in its second week, the film has shown drops but is still raking in decent collections. Already the second-highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026, the film is now chasing the lifetime collection of Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi to secure the top spot. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 13!

How much did Thaai Kizhavi earn at the Indian box office in 13 days?

The Kollywood comedy drama earned 1.41 crore on the second Wednesday, day 13. Compared to day 12’s 1.9 crore, it showed a 25.78% drop. Overall, the film has earned an estimated 41.16 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 48.56 crore gross. Given the film’s winning momentum, it is likely to cross the 50 crore net mark in the coming days.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 23.25 crore

Day 8 – 2.55 crore

Day 9 – 4.6 crore

Day 10 – 5 crore

Day 11 – 2.45 crore

Day 12 – 1.9 crore

Day 13 – 1.41 crore

Total – 41.16 crore

Chasing Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi

With 41.16 crore net in the kitty, Thaai Kizhavi is already the second-highest-grossing Tamil film of the year at the Indian box office. Parasakthi holds the top spot with 52.46 crore net. If compared, the Radhika Sarathkumar starrer needs only 11.31 crore more to overtake Parasakthi and become Kollywood’s highest-grossing film of 2026 in India. The target is easily achievable in the coming days.

Crosses a whopping 350% returns

Thaai Kizhavi was reportedly made at a budget of 9 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 41.16 crore net so far, thus making a return on investment (ROI) of 32.16 crore. Calculated further, it equals 357.33% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super hit verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 9 crore

India net collection – 41.16 crore

ROI – 32.16 crore

ROI% – 357.33%

Verdict – Super Hit

