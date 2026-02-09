Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, and Sreeleela in key roles, has wrapped up its theatrical run. Released amid high expectations, the film has failed to make any impact. With Jana Nayagan getting postponed indefinitely, it was expected to do well with the help of the Pongal festive season, but it couldn’t create urgency among the ticket-buying audience. As a result, it ended its worldwide box office run below the 90 crore mark.

The Kollywood political action drama was released on January 10. It received mixed reviews from critics. While the concept and performances were praised, it was criticized for its half-baked execution. Even among the audience, it received average word of mouth, which prevented it from gaining momentum during the Pongal holidays and regular working days.

How much did Parasakthi earn at the worldwide box office?

In India, Parasakthi began its innings with 12.5 crore and multiplied it by slightly over four times, concluding the domestic run at a shocking 52.46 crore net. It equals a gross collection of 61.9 crore at the Indian box office. Overseas, too, the film underperformed big time, closing at just 22.85 crore gross, as per Sacnilk. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the closing worldwide box office collection is just 84.75 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 52.46 crore

India gross – 61.9 crore

Overseas gross – 22.85 crore

Worldwide gross – 84.75 crore

With 84.75 crore, the political action drama has ended its run as Sivakarthikeyan’s sixth-highest-grossing film globally. It remained below Velaikkaran (85.25 crore).

Take a look at Sivakarthikeyan’s top grossers at the worldwide box office:

Amaran – 339.65 crore Don – 115.22 crore Doctor – 101.84 crore Madharaasi – 99.12 crore Velaikkaran – 85.25 crore Parasakthi – 84.75 crore Maaveeran – 78.66 crore

Box office verdict of Parasakthi

The estimated budget of Parasakthi was 150 crore, and against this cost, it earned only 52.46 crore net. It recovered only 34.98% of the total cost and suffered a massive deficit of 97.54 crore, or 65.02%. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a flop verdict, thus giving Sivakarthikeyan his second consecutive setback after Madharaasi.

Box office summary:

Budget – 150 crore

India net collection – 52.46 crore

Deficit – 97.54 crore

Deficit% – 65.02%

Verdict – Flop

