Sharwanand’s latest outing, Nari Nari Naduma Murari, has completed 26 days at the box office and has turned into a surprise package. The film has been available on OTT and has been streaming on Prime Video since February. However, despite its OTT arrival, the film is churning out good numbers at the box office. In 26 days, the film stands at a total net collection of 25.91 crore.

The romantic comedy is mounted on a budget of 21 crore. After a steady recovery, it has hit a total profit of 4.91 crore, registering 23.3% ROI. Interestingly, the film has entered its fourth weekend, but is sticking to a decent pace at the box office.

Nari Nari Naduma Murari Box Office

Sharwanand‘s film in its fourth weekend earned 43 lakh at the Indian box office. The film is being loved by the audience; however, it did not claim the hit verdict, since that would require the film to double its investment of 21 crore at the box office in India.

Check out the day-wise box office collection of the film (India Net Collections).

Week 1: 14.2 crore

Week 2: 8.15 crore

Week 3: 3.13 crore

Day 24: 5 lakh

Day 25: 17 lakh

Day 26: 21 lakh

Total: 25.91 crore

Hitting 1 Crore Mark Despite OTT Arrival

The film is streaming on Prime Video, and it arrived on the platform on January 4. Since then, it has already earned a total net collection of 93 lakh in India. Looking at the genre of the film, it would stick to the pace over the Valentine’s week and would definitely hit the 1 crore mark post OTT arrival!

Here is the breakdown of how much the film earned each day after its OTT arrival.

Day 22, February 4: 25 lakh

Day 23, February 5: 25 lakh

Day 24, February 6: 5 lakh

Day 25, February 7: 17 lakh

Day 26, February 8: 21 lakh

Total: 93 lakh

