Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty have delivered a Republic Day success. The epic war action drama, Border 2, is heading to clock the 450 crore mark worldwide. Interestingly, Anurag Singh’s directorial has knocked down every single Bollywood grosser of 2025 except three. Scroll below for a detailed day 16 update!

350 crore milestone loading at the domestic box office

Anurag Singh’s directorial is the first and only Bollywood film of 2026 so far to have entered the 300 crore club. It is now inching closer to the 350 crore milestone and will likely achieve the target in the next 2-3 days. According to the latest update, Border 2 has accumulated 330.99 crore net in India in 16 days. The gross total stands at 390.56 crore.

The 400 crore mark may remain out of reach as O’Romeo and other Valentine’s Day releases are arriving in less than a week. The 2026 Republic Day release is Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh & Ahan Shetty’s highest-grossing film ever. But it is Sunny Deol’s #2 highest-grosser, as Gadar 2 leads the pack with an impressive 525.50 crore in net collections in India.

On to hit another big feat worldwide!

The streak of success continues as Border 2 will also soon touch the 450 crore mark worldwide. In 16 days, it has amassed 443.56 crore gross globally. This includes 53 crore gross from its overseas run.

Sunny Deol starrer has performed better than most Bollywood releases of 2025. It has surpassed the global collection of War 2 (371.26 crore), Housefull 5 (304.12 crore), and Sitaare Zameen Par (266.06 crore), among others. It is only behind Dhurandhar (1353.74 crore), Chhaava (827.06 crore), and Saiyaara (570.67 crore). All three targets will stay out of reach.

Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 16

India net: 330.99 crore

India gross: 390.56 crore

Overseas gross: 53 crore

Worldwide gross: 443.56 crore

