Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra arrived in theatres on February 6, 2026, with their crime thriller, Vadh 2. Despite competition with Border 2, Mardaani 3, and other releases, it is thriving at the box office! Jaspal Singh Sandhu’s has emerged as the highest-grossing film in the franchise within 48 hours. Scroll below for the day 2 update!

Vadh 2 Box Office Collection Day 2

According to estimates, Vadh 2 added 1 crore to its kitty on Saturday. It witnessed an impressive 100% jump on Saturday, compared to 50 lakh garnered on the opening day. Mind you, there are limited screens due to multiple competitors at the ticket windows. But with a good word-of-mouth, Luv Films’ production is shining bright!

The cumulative total at the Indian box office has reached 1.5 crore after 2 days. Including taxes, the gross earnings stand at 1.77 crore. Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra starrer is set to witness another good jump today. At this pace, it will soon beat the lifetime of Happy Patel (6.2 crore) and Rahu Ketu (6.37 crore).

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 50 lakh

Day 2: 1 crore

Total: 1.5 crore

Knocks the lifetime of Vadh!

Back in 2022, Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra’s OG Vadh failed to make a mark at the box office. It made an opening of 10 lakh, and earned a total of 60 lakh in its lifetime. The sequel has crossed that mark by leaps and bounds, that too, within 48 hours of its big release. It will now be exciting to see where Vadh 2 ends up over the course of its lifetime.

Vadh 2 Box Office Day 2 Summary

India net: 1.5 crore

India gross: 1.77 crore

