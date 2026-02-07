The post-pandemic phase turned out to be super lucky for Sanjay Dutt. He’s been associated with Indian biggies like KGF Chapter 2, Leo, Dhurandhar, and the Raja Saab, among others. But did you know, he’s the highest-grossing Bollywood actor at the post-COVID box office? Scroll below for an interesting analysis!

Sanjay Dutt has two films in the 800 crore club

Drumroll, please, because Sanjay Dutt is the only actor to have two 800 crore grossers to his credit. He began his post-COVID journey with KGF Chapter 2, which earned a whopping 859.7 crore net in India alone. His other outing is the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, which has accumulated 893.77 crore net so far.

2nd Indian actor in the 2000 crore club!

The 66-year-old star has appeared in many prominent films, including Housefull 5, Leo, and The Raja Saab, among others. With a total of 10 releases so far, Sanjay Dutt has collected staggering 2643.9 crore net. It is to be noted that Jawan is not a part of this list, as it featured him in a cameo role.

The biggest success is that Sanjay Dutt is the second Indian actor to have entered the 2000 crore club at the post-COVID box office. The first and only other star is Rashmika Mandanna, who tops the list with a total of 3341.86 crore.

Check out Sanjay Dutt’s grossers at the post-COVID box office (India net collection):

KGF Chapter 2: 859.7 crore

Samrat Prithviraj: 68 crore

Shamshera: 43 crore

Leo: 341.04 crore

Double iSmart: 14.35 crore

The Bhootnii: 12.52 crore

Housefull 5: 198.41 crore

Baaghi 4: 67.07 crore

Dhurandhar: 893.77 crore*

The Raja Saab: 146.04 crore*

Total: 2643.9 crores

Highest-grossing Bollywood star in the post-pandemic era

The streak of success continues as Sanjay Dutt is the highest-grossing Bollywood actor in the post-pandemic era. He stands 51% higher than his Dhurandhar co-star Akshaye Khanna, who ranks at the second spot.

Here are the top 5 highest-grossing Bollywood actors (post-COVID):

Sanjay Dutt: 2643.9 crores Akshaye Khanna: 1750.16 crores Deepika Padukone: 1432.17 crore Shah Rukh Khan: 1415.64 crores R Madhavan: 1266.44 crore

