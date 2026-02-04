If you thought the box office was done shaking after Border 2 and Dhurandhar, hold your breath because Akshaye Khanna and Sunny Deol in a single frame is the maximum Bollywood I needed right now. The two superstars are coming together for a Netflix original film, Ikka. The teaser of the film has been dropped, and it is an explosion!

We see Sunny Deol returning to his Damini and Ghatak roots, and standing opposite him is the acting powerhouse Akshaye Khanna. The teaser has just one slap, one shut-up by Sunny Paaji, and one dialogue by Akshaye Khanna, but it roars on another decibel!

Ikka teaser opens with a heavy background music that only someone like Sunny Deol can break. He is a force in that black coat, ready to question the authorities as he smashes Akshaye Khanna, looking right in the eye! A sleek, beastly, and cold-blooded Akshaye Khanna adds to the tension!

The cherry on the cake is Sunny Deol and his Dhai Kilo Ka Haath doing the talking – one slap that echoes hard, promising a high-stakes drama. This clash of titans is a pure adrenaline rush. Bollywood has been thriving. Seeing Sunny Deol in this righteous anger mode and Akshaye Khanna looking calm, calculated, and hugely arrogant – a perfect counter to Sunny Deol’s explosive energy!

The entire teaser survives on three moments – A shut-up by Sunny Deol, a slap by Sunny Deol, and a reaction by Akshaye Khanna! No hard-hitting dialogues and no dramatic twists! It’s a literal Tick Tick Boom that sets the tone for a massive ego clash.

The official synopsis of Ikka says, “A celebrated, incorruptible lawyer is arm-twisted into defending a murder accused, a man whose career he’d notoriously ended, pushing him to use every trick in the trade, ethical or not, to win the case because if he fails, he stands to lose everything he holds dear.”

Helmed by Siddharth P Malhotra, the film stars Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shishir Sharma, and Akansha Ranjan. Check out the teaser of Ikka here.

