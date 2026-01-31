Vadh 2 Trailer Review: Neena Gupta & Sanjay Mishra Are Building A World Inspired By Drishyam

It was in 2022 that Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra left the audience stunned with their social crime drama Vadh. The gritty drama focusing on the dilemmas of a justifiable crime, arguing over morals, law, and crime, sparked a valid and gut-wrenching discussion! Now, the trailer for Vadh 2 is here, and it promises to dig deeper into the psyche of the same couple played by the brilliant Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta.

The first part was about the desperation of a cornered man; the sequel seems to be about the weight of a secret that refuses to stay buried. The trailer opens with a hauntingly familiar vibe. Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta are playing their part with such finesse that you almost forget that they are criminals!

However, in Vadh 2, the narrative seems to shift from how they did it to how they live with it. The trailer hints at a fresh investigative threat, and watching Sanjay Mishra shift from a frail, elderly man to a calculated survivor in a single frame is a treat.

Neena Gupta acts as the perfect emotional anchor, portraying the accomplice with a sharp demeanor! The trailer successfully blurs the lines between right and wrong once again, and it builds the world of Drishyam with a more gritty and raw plotline, to be honest! It seems to force the audience to root for criminals yet again – a hook that made the first part so compelling.

Written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg’s Luv Films, Vadh 2 sees Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta returning to a world that blends quiet tension with moral complexity, this time, with even higher stakes. The trailer is definitely striking the right chord, both in substance and style.

The film releases theatrically on February 6, 2026. Check out the trailer of the film here.

