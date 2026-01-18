TV’s one of the most loved shows, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, has taken a chapter out of its book and turned it into a film starring the old Bhabiji, Shubhangi Atre, and the rest of the cast. The trailer of the film has been dropped, and it is a cinematic crossover with a Bhojpuri action comedy, it seems.

However, seeing the unemployed Vibhuti Narayan Mishra meeting the swag-king Ravi Kishan is the kind of entertainment one could only imagine! The ultimate star cast, including Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour, Shubhangi Atre, and Vidisha Srivastava, meet the Bhojpuri avengers – Ravi Kishan & Nirahua! The casting of this film is epic, and I will not be surprised if it actually works in the UP-Bihar belt!

It is literally the clash of the titans. Shubhangi Atre holds a massive fan following as Bhabiji, while Ravi Kishan is the biggest Bhojpuri superstar of the country! The linguistic blend of the two worlds has come out with a few gags in the trailer as well!

However, there is so much happening in the trailer that it is hard to tell if this is a comedy, a gangster flick, or a long-form parody. The charm of the original show lies in the small-town kisse and kahaaniyan. Throwing in gangsters, and gunfights along with action and comedy might be too much of a chaos that the audience might not appreciate!

The trailer also does not work for me since I am not a fan of the double-meaning humor! With stars Mukesh Tiwari, Brijendra Kala, and Mushtaq Khan, the film might bring something in the name of entertainment, but I highly doubt the entertainment quotient of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain as a film!

The movie is a loud, colorful, and unapologetically chaotic marriage of two distinct worlds. But seeing Ravi Kishan fall in love with Bhabiji Shubhangi Atre might churn out some good laughs in the theaters and at least it might serve its target audience the complete entertainment!

Check out the trailer of the film here.

