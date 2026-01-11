The year 2026 has started on a dark and broody note with Shahid Kapoor channeling his inner baddie in a tattoo-covered body in the teaser of Vishal Bhardwaj’s O Romeo! The film is releasing this year’s Valentine’s Day, and the teaser has left me awestruck! The film is looking like a goldmine when it comes to starcast – it has Triptii Dimri, Disha Patani, Vikrant Massey, Avinash Tiwary, Hussain Dalal, and Farida Jalal.

When Vishal Bhardwaj decides to pick up the lens to tell a story of love and vengeance, you know it’s not just a movie; it is a poem in motion, painted in shades of bloody red. Produced by the man with the Midas touch, Sajid Nadiadwala, the teaser screams success in bold and capital letters!

Honestly, only Vishal Bhardwaj knows how to milk the maximum potential Shahid Kapoor can display as an actor, and he pushes Sasha back in the zone he owns – he looks dark, he looks brooding, and he looks lethal. As Ustara, his menacing killer look is surely breaking the internet.

Triptii Dimri and Vikrant Massey look raw and vulnerable, and they are already making this tale of love heavy and deadly. Probably, they might be the emotional triggers of this love story!

The teaser of O Romeo gets deadly as soon as I witness Nana Patekar singing Dhak Dhak Karne Laga! And it rises to another level with Avinash Tiwary’s beastly frame looking like the terrifying villain! Tamannaah Bhatia, against a starry night backdrop, makes this more intriguing, but this entire teaser peaks with Farida Jalal entering the frame!

With one dialogue, she is currently ruling the internet – “Ishq mein aashiq tar jaaye to Romeo, mar jaaye to Ch*tiya!” Her simple take on the ashiq community is a winner! A golden piece of advice, we should probably learn by heart! And what is a Vishal Bhardwaj film with a gold music album? A little tease comes at the end that has my heart already!

Arijit Singh, slowly arrives in a lullaby mode singing – “Hum to tere hi liye the! I cannot wait for this beauty to unfold! Honestly, the only thing I miss in this teaser is Irrfan and Tabu’s presence! A Vishal Bhardwaj world feels incomplete without their presence!

