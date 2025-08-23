5 Triptii Dimri Movies You Shouldn’t Miss: From Bulbbul To Animal

From Bulbbul to Animal, explore 5 must-watch Triptii Dimri films that showcase her talent and rise in Bollywood over the years.

Triptii Dimri has captured audiences with her standout performance in the hit movie Animal. Riding that wave, she went on a signing spree, locking multiple projects. From Bad Newz to Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Dhadak 2. Here’s a look back at her earlier films that should not be missed.

1. Bulbbul

Director : Anvita Dutt Guptan

: Anvita Dutt Guptan IMDb Rating : 6.5

: 6.5 Where to Watch: Netflix

Written and directed by Anvita Dutt, Bulbbul earned Triptii Dimri critical acclaim. Her eerie performance and the film’s storyline were praised by audiences. Set in late 19th-century Bengal, the story follows a child bride, played by Dimri and her journey. Triptii received accolades for her role, and the film’s music was composed by Amit Trivedi. Rahul Bose played a dual role, and Bulbbul marked Triptii and Avinash’s second collaboration after Laila Majnu.

2. Laila Majnu

Director : Sajid Ali

: Sajid Ali IMDb Rating : 7.7

: 7.7 Where to Watch: Zee 5

Laila Majnu was Triptii Dimri’s first romantic lead in a film that initially failed to attract audiences. However it later gained recognition for her chemistry with co-star Avinash and the movie’s soundtrack and storyline. The film based on the classical folklore Laila Majnu had a modern twist and featured music by popular singers like Arijit Singh, Atif Aslam and Shreya Ghoshal. In an interview with ETimes Triptii expressed her heartbreak over the audience’s initial cold response to the film.

3. Qala

Director : Anvita Dutt Guptan

: Anvita Dutt Guptan IMDb Rating : 7.2

: 7.2 Where To Watch: Netflix

Qala is a musical story set in the 1940s written and directed by Anvita Dutt Guptan. The film stars Triptii Dimri and Babil Khan focusing on aspiring singer Qala Manjushree and her complex relationship with her mother Urmila played by Swastika Mukherjee. The movie was praised for its soulful old-school music composed by Amit Trivedi. The lyrics were penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, Swanand Kirkire, Varun Grover, and Kausar Munir.

4. Animal

Director : Sandeep Reddy Vanga

: Sandeep Reddy Vanga IMDb Rating : 6.2

: 6.2 Where to Watch: Netflix

Animal was one of the most talked-about movies of 2023 starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri. Despite mixed reviews from critics, it performed well at the box office. The audience praised Triptii’s performance, earning her the title of “National Crush.” The film’s score was composed by Harshavardhan Rameshwar with the music album by Pritam, AR Rahman, Ajay-Atul and others. It is now available on Netflix.

5. Poster Boys

Director : Shreyas Talpade

: Shreyas Talpade IMDb Rating : 5.4

: 5.4 Where to Watch: Netflix

Triptii Dimri debuted in the 2017 comedy film Poster Boys. This movie is a remake of the Marathi film Poster Boyz and is based on a true story where three men see their faces on a vasectomy poster. In the film, Triptii played the love interest of Shreyas Talpade. Despite acting well, she did not get much attention due to the presence of bigger stars in the cast.

Triptii Dimri was last seen in Dharma Production’s Dhadak 2 opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi. She is next reported to be a cast in Prabhas’ starrer Spirit. After Deepika Padukone stepped down from the project due to a remuneration issue, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is said to rope in Animal actress.

