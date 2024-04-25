For the past decade, if there’s one singer who’s consistently winning hearts with his melodious voice, it’s Arijit Singh. The singer turns 37 today. From Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, to Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, Arijit has done playback singing for many top Bollywood actors. Along with singing Hindi songs, the talented singer also made people fall in love with his Punjabi and Bengali tracks.

In 2023, Arijit Singh sang for Shah Rukh Khan for all three of his releases—Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. The singer also crooned for his movies Chennai Express, Dilwale, Jab Harry Met Sejal, etc. Every song the Laal Ishq singer has sung for the superstar has become a hit. Yet, the singer once said that his voice doesn’t really match the superstar. He has to sculpt it to make it better.

Jhoome Jo Pathaan Sung By Arijit and Sukriti Kakar

In December 2023, on The Music Podcast, Arijit Singh said, “It’s never about the voice; it’s just about the singing. I have worked very hard to create textures in my voice. It’s like sculpting your voice, because it’s not as if my voice matches Shah Rukh Khan. You practice a lot at night till your throat gets tired, and you go to sleep; when you record the next morning, your baritone opens up.”

Well, Arijit’s hard work is visible, and every time he sings for SRK, it becomes a perfect match. Some of their hits together include Kashmir Main Tu Kanyakumari, Manwa Laage, Gerua, Zalima, Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Zaalima, Hawayein and many more. Shah Rukh himself is a fan of the Aashiqui 2 singer. Last year, when a fan asked if Arijit would have a song in Jawan, Khan replied, “Absolutely. Jahan main wahan Arijit dada toh honge hi na!” (Wherever I am, Arijit will be there).

Absolutely. Jahan main wahan Arijit dada toh honge hi na! #Jawan https://t.co/BQ8hQHneNB — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2023

Meanwhile, along with Shah Rukh, Arjiit Singh has sung a lot of songs, even for Ranbir Kapoor. From Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) to Animal (2023), every he sang for the actor has become a hit. For Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Ranbir even became the face for Arijit’s voice as the singer crooned most of the songs in the 2016 romantic film.

Arijit’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Ft Ranbir Kapoor

We wish Arijit Singh a very Happy Birthday and can’t wait to hear more amazing tracks from him in 2024!

