Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 9: Hangs In There On Second Friday, Competes With Jab Harry Met Sejal

After collecting 1.25 crores* on Thursday, Laal Singh Chaddha ended up collecting as much on Friday as well with 1.25 crores* coming in. In fact, further fall seemed inevitable for the film but then in the northern parts of the country Janamashtmi was being celebrated on Friday and hence there was a certain benefit that came its way.
Not that it’s going to make any difference to the film’s fortunes since it’s a theatrical disaster in any case and the only benefit that it has perhaps got is that of 25-35 lakhs. Today being a Saturday, it would be interesting to see if there is a bit of growth, though what’s face-saving is that the collections would now remain over the 1 crore mark for a couple of days more – today and tomorrow.
So far, the Aamir Khan starrer has collected 51.83 crores* and today finally the first day collections of Thugs of Hindostan [52.25 crores] would be crossed. Imagine, this is happening on the 10th day of the film’s release, which is absolutely inexplicable. After Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal [64.50 crores], this is the first time ever that a major film with a top superstar has seen such a massively disheartening response at the box office. The only silver lining is that the Imtiaz Ali-directed film still has a few takers today, and its songs are also remembered. However, Laal Singh Chaddha won’t be able to meet the lifetime of Jab Harry Met Sejal even in its final run.
*Estimates. Final numbers awaited
Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources
