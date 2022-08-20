Top Gun Maverick has been a major hit all across the globe, and its box office collection is a testament to that. Released on May 27, the Tom Cruise starrer opened with a record-breaking start and has since crossed several milestones. It has now become the Mission Impossible star’s and this year’s biggest grossing film. The latter can be changed soon after more Hollywood biggies like Avatar 2 are yet to be released.

While talking about the sequel, recently it hit the headlines after an update on its OTT release came. As per the sources, the film will be available to stream on BookMyShow on the 24th of August. It will also be available to rent or buy on several other platforms.

Even as it makes its way online, Top Gun Maverick is still running in a few theatres. But it took only a month for the movie to cross the one billion mark at the box office. Now, as per Box Office Mojo, it has climbed up the ladder and stands at $1.381 billion globally. This consists of $677 million domestically (North America) and another $704 million overseas. It is a huge feat for Tom Cruise indeed.

Currently, it is the 13th highest-grossing film of all time. But Top Gun: Maverick is running out of juice and seems like it will settle at that. However, it has done its job, that too exceptionally well. The new record that the Joseph Kosinski directorial is set to break is that of Avenger: Infinity War’s domestic collection ($678 million).

Well, that is just its commercial success, but Top Gun 2 also has received positive reviews from fans and critics alike. In fact, it’s strong word of mouth that has helped the film achieve its success at the box office. The film has also been praised by many Hollywood biggies like Quentin Tarantino.

The Pulp Fiction director said that he “f*cking loved” Top Gun Maverick. He even called the Tom Cruise starrer a “fantastic film.” Do you agree with him?

