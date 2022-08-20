Bollywood is facing the wrath of a section of netizens on social media. Recently, it was Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan which suffered boycott trends as netizens think that the Hindi film industry is disrespecting Hindu religion and beliefs and it’s high time they should be shown their place. Now joining the list is Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger. Scroll below to know more.

As we all know, Aamir’s Laal Singh Chaddha suffered negativity due to the boycott trend as his old videos and statements went viral, be it about intolerance or something that sparked reactions. Apart from it, there’s a section of netizens who are demanding the boycott of Bollywood on the whole due to multiple reasons. Recently, the Liger actor addressed the negativity faced by Aamir‘s film and is now on the radar himself.

Talking to India Today about the boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend, Vijay Deverakonda said, “When Aamir Khan Sir makes a Laal Singh Chaddha, it is his name that stars in the film, but there are 2000-3000 families that are being provided for. When you decide to boycott a film, you are not only affecting Aamir Khan, you are affecting thousands of families who lose work and livelihoods.”

“Aamir Sir is someone who pulls the crowd to the theatres. I am not sure why this boycott call is happening, but for whatever misunderstanding, this is happening, please realize you are not affecting Aamir Khan alone but the economy. It is a much bigger picture,” Vijay added further.

Now reacting to these supportive comments for Aamir Khan, netizens have started a boycott trend against Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger, which releases on 25th August and marks Vijay‘s Bollywood as well as pan India debut. One Twitter user wrote, “Vijay blackmails Indians for families of filmmaking crew.” Another wrote, “2000-3000 families are paid before the film is released and hence the film’s outcome doesn’t matter, Vijay thinks people are dumb.”

Apart from supporting Aamir Khan, netizens are also calling for a boycott of Liger due to multiple reasons. Some are targetting it as Karan Johar’s film, while others are claiming that Vijay is arrogant. Check out some more reactions below:

I support this trend #BoycottLigerMovie And I support #BoycottLiger The most trending hashtag on Twitter is #BoycottBollywood pic.twitter.com/KhWRIuw4VC — sachin prajapati (@Sachin5572) August 20, 2022

LIGER Hero Devarakonda at his home

Sitting on sofa, see pooja things on teapoy Today & all 3 archakas are standing and LIGER with a girl sitting shamelessly We are much more shameless if we

watch his movies #BoycottLigerMovie pic.twitter.com/E45kYxG8fv — Homi Devang Kapoor (@Homidevang31) August 20, 2022

#BoycottLigerMovie it is a Karn johar Film, the real culprit in sushant singh Rajput case. Real boycott time begins 🤞 please support this Trend #BoycottLigerMovie pic.twitter.com/GnOR75nvHU — Sumît yâdâv (अहीर) (@Yadav01Sumit) August 20, 2022

#BoycottLigerMovie Arrogance group will pay big after the release. pic.twitter.com/DevDuXUTAV — Chris Virat🇮🇳 (@Chrisvirat100) August 19, 2022

