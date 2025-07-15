Fahadh Faasil is one of the best actors in Mollywood today, and he has expanded his reach beyond Malayalam into other industries like Tamil and Telugu, managing to capture the attention of audiences there as well. But did you know Fahadh Faasil was supposed to be part of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie? That’s right. The role now played by Soubin Shahir was originally offered to the Pushpa star. This was revealed by director Lokesh Kanagaraj in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Promotional efforts for Coolie have already begun, and the big-budget action entertainer features some of the top talents in Indian cinema. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film stars Superstar Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra, and Aamir Khan, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Fahadh Faasil Was Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Second Choice For Coolie—Here’s What Went Down

This revelation came about organically as a response to another question posed to Lokesh Kanagaraj. He was asked, “Lokesh, when you’re writing, is there a mathematical calculation like, Oh my God, he got a highlight in this scene, so he should get another highlight three scenes later?”

His answer was: “No no, if I don’t have the highlight for that character, I won’t even approach them. Likewise, Soubin sir, and initially it was written for someone, some other star. I don’t want to mention the name, but I couldn’t work with him for various reasons. But I don’t know where to go after that because I really wrote it for him. I wrote for him for, uh, at least six months, and it was like he couldn’t do it. He couldn’t take it, and I don’t know where to fix that character.”

He didn’t reveal the name of the actor who was supposed to play that role initially. Then he went to Fahadh as his second option, and Soubin was his last option: “I want to work with Fahadh sir again, but Fahadh sir was also not available, and I didn’t want him to do the same thing he had done in Vikram. So I was searching for a lot of other actors, and finally, I’ve signed on Soubin sir.”

Coolie is releasing in theatres on August 14, 2025. The “Monica” song lyric video was recently released, and Soubin appeared in the video alongside Pooja Hegde. But here is a fun fact: according to Tupaki, that song was created for the character played by Nagarjuna, and in the final film, it is likely that Nagarjuna and Pooja are going to be the main focus. However, at this point, it is just speculation. Let’s wait and see.

Coolie Monica Lyric Video

