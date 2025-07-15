Kollywood director Nithilan Saminathan has two films under his belt so far and is now looking to add another, this time with Superstar Rajinikanth as the protagonist. According to 123 Telugu, the director has already met with the superstar, and Rajinikanth was reportedly impressed by the story narration. The script is currently in its final stages.

If reports are to be believed, the project is expected to be bankrolled by minister and actor Udhayanidhi Stalin under the Red Giant Movies banner. However, nothing has been made official yet. Even if everything goes as planned, Rajinikanth will reportedly join the project only after Jailer 2.

There are also reports that directors H. Vinoth and Vivek Athreya are attempting to collaborate with Rajinikanth, so the final outcome remains uncertain.

Nithilan Saminathan’s Most Recent Directorial Venture

Nithilan Saminathan’s last directorial venture was Maharaja, starring Vijay Sethupathi as a single father who loses something important, something with enormous sentimental value, a trash can. But is that the complete story? Is there more than meets the eye? Is it truly the trash can that is missing? Vijay Sethupathi’s character becomes obsessed with finding it, frequently visiting the police station, bribing officers, and causing scenes in his desperate search.

As reported earlier, Maharaja turned out to be a major box office success, raking in ₹200.33 crores globally against a modest budget of ₹20 crores. The film struck a strong emotional chord with both audiences and critics, earning an impressive 83% on the Tomatometer and a 95% Popcorn Meter rating. The Vijay Sethupathi-starrer is now streaming on Netflix in its original Tamil language, along with dubbed versions in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada.

