Suriya continues to achieve milestones with his fantasy action drama, Karuppu, at the Indian box office. RJ Balaji’s directorial is close to concluding two weeks in theatres. But before that, it has surpassed the domestic lifetime of Rajinikanth’s Enthiran. Scroll below for the day 13 report!

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 13

There’s hardly any competition apart from Drishyam 3, as even Kara has emerged as a box office flop. Suriya’s latest release is making the most of the opportunity. According to Sacnilk, Karuppu collected 4 crore on day 13. It saw a 10% drop compared to 4.45 crore earned on the previous day.

Made against a budget of 130 crore, Karuppu has accumulated 163.20 crore net in 13 days. It has registered returns of 33.20 crore. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 192.57 crore. A plus affair!

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection) here:

Week 1 – 113.85 crore

Day 8 – 7.8 crore

Day 9 – 12.45 crore

Day 10 – 14.45 crore

Day 11 – 5.9 crore

Day 12 – 4.45 crore

Day 13 – 4 crore

Total – 163.20 crore

Beats Rajinikanth’s Ethiran!

It was just yesterday that Karuppu had surpassed the domestic lifetime of Kabali (150.12 crore). Now, in only 24 hours, the fantasy action drama has taken over Rajinikanth’s Ethiran, which earned 165 crore back in 2010 in India.

Suriya now aims to enter the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of all time in India. Around 14.94 crore more are needed in the kitty to beat Varisu (178.14 crore) and secure a spot on the list. The milestone will be unlocked before the end of the third weekend.

Karuppu Box Office Day 13 Summary

Budget: 130 crore

India net: 163.20 crore

ROI: 25.5%

India gross: 192.57 crore

Verdict: Plus

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