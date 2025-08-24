In a high-voltage clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2, everyone was excited to see how Rajinikanth’s Coolie performs in its dubbed versions, especially Hindi and Telugu. While the Telugu version is likely to be a loss venture for the buyers, the Hindi version has emerged as a decent affair at the Indian box office. Considering the inclusion of Aamir Khan, it was expected to earn big, which didn’t happen. Still, it has minted a decent collection in 10 days.

The combination of Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj was a major attraction for all regions in India. Furthermore, the makers pulled off a brilliant casting by roping in Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, and Upendra. This casting could have worked wonders with good content, but mixed word-of-mouth significantly affected the film’s potential.

How much did Coolie (Hindi) earn at the Indian box office in 10 days?

Speaking about the Hindi version, Coolie is enjoying average reactions from audiences. It isn’t completely neglected and is managing to attract footfall consistently. Yesterday, on the second Saturday, it witnessed an impressive jump of 77.6% as the collection went to 2.22 crores from Friday’s 1.25 crores, as per Sacnilk.

Overall, Coolie has earned a decent sum of 29.52 crore net at the Indian box office in 10 days. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic total is 34.83 crores. Considering its steady run, the film is heading for a lifetime collection of 42-45 crore net.

Becomes the 3rd highest-grossing Tamil film in Hindi

With 29.52 crore net in the kitty, the Kollywood action thriller has surpassed the lifetime collection of Kabali (28 crores) to become the third highest-grossing Tamil film in Hindi. It will soon overtake Leo (32.21 crores) to grab the second spot on the list.

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing Tamil films in Hindi:

2.0 – 188 crores Leo – 32.21 crores Coolie – 29.52 crores Kabali – 28 crores Ponniyin Selvan 1 – 25 crores

