The Devil Wears Prada 2 has achieved a domestic and global milestone this weekend. The Memorial Day boost has helped it walk past the domestic milestone on Monday. It has also beaten the domestic haul of Thunderbolts, which was the summer kickoff last year. The Anne Hathaway starrer is only the 4th film this year to cross these milestones domestically and worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Crosses $200 million milestone over 4-day Memorial Day weekend in North America

Over the three-day weekend, it collected a solid $12.6 million at the North American box office. On Monday, the film is expected to rake in another $3.9 million, bringing the 4-day extended weekend haul to $16.5 million [estimated] at the North American box office. Therefore, it would surpass the $200 million milestone at the box office in North America. The fashion sequel’s running domestic total after 25 days stands at $200.02 million. It is tracking to earn between $215 million and $235 million at the domestic box office.

Surpasses Thunderbolts at the domestic box office

MCU’s Thunderbolts kicked off the summer box office in 2025. The Florence Pugh starrer underperformed at the box office, collecting $190.3 million in its domestic run. The Devil Wears Prada 2 surpassed that collection on Sunday, only when it reached $196.1 million in cume. The fashion sequel has beaten this MCU biggie in less than 25 days [via Box Office Mojo]!

The Devil Wears Prada 2 crossed the $600 million milestone worldwide!

According to reports, the fashion sequel collected $21.2 million on its 4th weekend at the overseas box office. It dipped a harsh 57.8% from last weekend, reportedly because of Europe’s heat wave. After four weekends, the international total of the fashion sequel has reached $408 million, pushing the global total past the $600 million milestone. The worldwide total of the Meryl Streep starrer is $608.02 million in 25 days. The film is now eyeing a global run of $680-$710 million. The Devil Wears Prada 2 was released on May 1.

Box office summary

Domestic – $200.0 million

International – $408.0 million

Worldwide – $608.0 million

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