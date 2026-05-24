Day Drinker, starring Johnny Depp, is going to be one of the most closely watched comeback stories in Hollywood. The Lionsgate film has generated strong buzz with its announcement of the release date alone. It is mainly because of Depp’s return to major studio-backed theatrical release after years away from mainstream Hollywood movies and franchises. Hence, it has also sparked a big box-office question: how much does the film need to earn worldwide to surpass Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald?

For the unversed, Depp stepped back from mainstream Hollywood due to his legal battles with his former wife, Amber Heard. Following the domestic abuse allegations, Depp was removed from major franchises, including the Fantastic Beasts and Pirates of the Caribbean.

How much did Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald earn worldwide?

For the unversed, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, released in 2018, was the last major studio-backed movie of Johnny Depp before Hollywood’s boycott and the public legal battle against Amber Heard. However, the controversies began only in 2016. It is the second film in the Fantastic Beasts franchise featuring Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald.

According to Box Office Mojo, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald grossed $159.5 million domestically and $655.7 million worldwide. It was reportedly made on a $200 million budget and emerged as a box-office success despite the controversy and mixed reception.

How much does Day Drinker need to beat The Crimes of Griendewald?

As a big-budget studio film, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald earned over $655.7 million worldwide. Therefore, Day Drinker will have to earn a little more than that to become a major success for Johnny Depp since 2018. It must aim for the $670 million worldwide milestone to create a safe gap between Day Drinker and The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Day Drinker is an American thriller produced by Lionsgate, which is a major Hollywood studio. Michael is the latest film running in theaters distributed by Lionsgate. It is behind big franchises like The Hunger Games and The Twilight Saga. Thus, with Lionsgate and Day Drinker, Johnny Depp will make his ceremonious Hollywood comeback. Directed by Marc Webb, it stars Penélope Cruz, Madelyn Cline, and Johnny Depp. Day Drinker is scheduled for release on March 26.

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