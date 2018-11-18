Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald India Box Office: Takes An Average Start!

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald India Box Office: The year 2018 has been kind for the Hollywood releases. Be it critics or the audiences, everyone just enjoys watching superhero and fictional films. Another Hollywood flick Fantastic Beasts 2 got released on November 16 and it has received a lukewarm response on its first day.

On its day 1, the film took an average start by raking in 3 crores at the Indian box office. Going by this, a great Saturday and Sunday is on the cards. The film will grow well since there’s no major releases in Bollywood.

Failure of Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan has helped a lot to other films at the box office. Be it Badhaai Ho, or Pihu or Fantastic Beasts 2, it will benefit to these films.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is the second in the planned five movies spin-off franchise from the Harry Potter films. The first part Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them came out in 2016.

With the franchise, J.K. Rowling went back in time to introduce a thriving world of magic, magical creatures and wizards in New York. It brought forward new characters like Tina (Katherine Waterston), Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), Grindelwald, Queenie and Kowalski (Dan Fogler).

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald takes forward the story, bringing a more darker and complex view of the world and sets the foundation of the events leading to the universe of the popular Harry Potter world.