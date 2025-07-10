Janaki vs State of Kerala was supposed to be released in theatres last month, specifically on June 27, 2025. However, the film was not released that day, and the reason behind the delay was widely publicized by the makers.

The movie, starring Anupama Parameswaran and Suresh Gopi, missed its release date because it had not received approval from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The makers had to approach the judiciary for help. The CBFC’s primary issue was with the lead character’s name, Janaki, who is portrayed as an assault survivor.

What Were The Objections Raised By The CBFC Against Janaki vs State of Kerala?

According to Onmanorama, the CBFC raised two primary objections. First, the board argued that naming a character after “Janaki,” an alternative name of Goddess Sita, “fundamentally undermines the dignity and sanctity associated with the revered persona of the Goddess, thereby causing grave offence to religious sentiments.”

Another observation reportedly made by the CBFC concerns a scene where Janaki is cross-examined by a lawyer who practices another religion. He questions Janaki about whether she used drugs to enhance the pleasure of her intimate encounters, whether she consumed adult explicit content, and whether she had a romantic partner.

The CBFC believes such content can potentially affect public order and offend religious sentiments. All of this was communicated to the court in an affidavit.

Janaki vs State Of Kerala Moving Forward After CBFC’s Offered Compromise

As a compromise, the CBFC offered that the film doesn’t need the initially suggested 96 cuts. However, to be certified, three changes must be made: two scenes in the film must be altered, and the title must be changed from Janaki vs. State of Kerala to Janaki V vs. State of Kerala, with “V” standing for Vidhyadharan, Janaki’s last name.

Two alterations will be made in the cross-examination scenes where her full name is mentioned twice. The counsel representing the CBFC communicated that the board will certify the film within three days of receiving the revised version. The makers have agreed to these terms. Another hearing is scheduled for next week.

