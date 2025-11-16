Bison Kaalamaadan, starring Dhruv Vikram, Pasupathy, and Anupama Parameswaran in key roles, has slowed down at the box office after performing well for a couple of weeks. Released amid decent expectations, the film scored well and emerged as a winner comfortably. Recently, it completed one month in theaters, fetching a good total globally. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 30!

How much did Bison Kaalamaadan earn at the worldwide box office in 30 days?

The Tamil sports action drama was theatrically released on October 17. It received decent reviews from critics, and even among the ticket-buying audience, it enjoyed favorable word of mouth. Such feedback helped the film maintain a decent pace at the box office and accumulate a winning total. Speaking about the latest collection update in India, it scored 10 lakh on its fifth Saturday, day 30, indicating the film has slowed down completely.

Overall, Bison Kaalamaadan has earned an estimated 47.1 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic total stands at 55.57 crores. Overseas, it has earned around 10.3 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 30-day worldwide box office collection stands at 65.87 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 47.1 crores

India gross – 55.57 crores

Overseas gross – 10.3 crores

Worldwide gross – 65.87 crores

Budget and box office verdict

While there’s no official confirmation about the budget, Bison Kaalamaadan was reportedly mounted at 30 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 47.1 crore net in India, thus yielding a return on investment (ROI) of 17.1 crores. Calculated further, it equals 57% returns. According to Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a plus verdict.

Box office summary:

Budget – 30 crores

India net collection – 47.1 crores

ROI – 17.1 crores

ROI% – 57%

Verdict – Plus

More about the film

The Kollywood sports action drama is written and directed by Mari Selvaraj. Netflix has acquired the post-theatrical streaming rights, and reports suggest that the film will be available online from November 21.

