After keeping us waiting for months, SS Rajamouli finally unveiled the highly anticipated first look of his upcoming magnum opus, Varanasi. Yes, the title of the film has been revealed, and it is named after the holy city of temples. The biggie features Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles and is touted as the next big thing from Indian cinema. From a box office point of view, it is going to unleash madness with some insane numbers, for sure.

The combo of SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu to set the box office on fire!

Over the years, Rajamouli has established himself as a big brand. Not just in India but also internationally, he enjoys massive popularity. While he became a big force with Baahubali 2, his brand value reached new heights with RRR’s global success. So, expectations are sky-high for his next film, and everyone is hoping that it breaks every single existing record in Indian cinema.

While the name of SS Rajamouli is enough to draw massive footfalls on the opening day, the collaboration with Mahesh Babu has taken Varanasi’s potential to the next level. The Tollywood superstar is among the biggest crowd pullers in the Telugu states and an important international territory like North America (USA and Canada). So, the upcoming magnum opus is poised to wreak havoc globally.

Considering the hype and the potential, Varanasi aims to hit three major milestones at the box office, and they are more likely to be achieved. Let’s discuss them below.

Aims to open bigger than Pushpa 2 in Hindi

As of now, Pushpa 2 holds the record for the biggest Hindi opening among South films. Backed by crazy buzz, it opened at a huge 72 crore net at the Indian box office. In 2026, this record is likely to stay unbeaten, but Varanasi will aim to overtake it in 2027. The task isn’t easy, but the duo of SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu might accomplish it.

Hoping for a double century in India on day 1

In terms of the biggest opening day collection in India, Pushpa 2 is leading the way with an earth-shattering 179.25 crore net. If promoted well throughout the nation, Varanasi can achieve an unbelievable 200 crore net on day 1. Although it may sound ambitious, the strong support from the Telugu and Hindi markets can make it a reality.

Expected to shake the worldwide box office

On the opening day, the magnum opus is expected to make extraordinary earnings. A similar response is expected in the overseas market as well. Post-RRR, Rajamouli’s films are highly anticipated internationally, and with strong collections likely to come from the UAE-GCC, North America, and other major regions, the film targets an epic day 1 of 350 or 400 crore gross globally.

