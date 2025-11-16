Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and R Madhavan led De De Pyaar De 2 is faring well at the Indian box office. The word-of-mouth is positive, which is leading to favorable growth during the opening weekend. The romantic comedy has axed Sikandar during the morning occupancy on day 3. Scroll below for the exciting updates!

De De Pyaar De 2 Day 3 Morning Occupancy

According to Sacnilk, Anshul Sharma’s directorial registered an occupancy of 9.59% during the morning shows on day 3. It is the leading choice of audience in the Hindi belt, as Kantara Chapter 1, Thamma, and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat are close to saturation. Other rivals like Haq and The Taj Story are also minting moolah at the lower end.

Compared to the morning occupancy of 7.60% on Saturday, Ajay Devgn & Rakul Preet Singh’s sequel has witnessed a good growth on Sunday morning shows.

Take a look at the day-wise morning occupancy below:

Day 1: 7.46%

Day 2: 7.60%

Day 3: 9.59%

Beats Salman Khan’s Sikandar!

There were huge expectations from Salman Khan & AR Murugadoss‘ Sikandar at the box office. However, the word-of-mouth remained negative, which led to a decrease in footfalls after the opening day.

On day 3, Sikandar registered an occupancy of only 6.87% during the morning shows. In comparison, Ajay Devgn’s romantic comedy is performing much better. It will be interesting to see if it maintains a good hold in the coming days and surpasses the lifetime collection of Sikandar (129.95 crores) in India.

15 crore+ Sunday loading?

In the last two days, the admissions have surged during the evening and night shows. A similar trend is expected for De De Pyaar De 2 on Sunday.

The morning shows have passed the test, and with a surge in admissions via spot booking during the second half of the day, it will successfully score a 15 crore+ day at the box office. With that, Anshul Sharma’s film will also score its highest single day so far.

