The late legendary artist Zubeen Garg has rewritten the fate of the Assamese box office. His posthumous film, Roi Roi Binale, is shining bright at the ticket windows. With another good jump on the third Saturday, it has crossed the 20 crore mark, becoming the first film in the language to achieve the milestone! Scroll below for the day 16 update!

Roi Roi Binale Box Office Collection Day 16

According to Sacnilk, Garima Garg Saikia‘s production earned 93 lakhs on day 16. It witnessed a 29% increase in earnings compared to 74 lakhs garnered on the previous day. Fans are flocking to the theatres in large numbers to pay tribute to their late icon. Result? A box office fate like never before seen in Assamese cinema.

The net box office collection in India has surged to 20.62 crore net after 16 days. No Assamese film in history has been able to touch the 20 crore mark worldwide, let alone accumulate such moolah via domestic collection. Zubeen Garg fans have done the impossible, setting all new benchmarks. Including taxes, the gross earnings have reached 24.33 crores.

Here’s the detailed box office breakdown (India net collection):

Week 1: 11.48 crores

Week 2: 7.47 crores

Day 15: 74 lakhs

Day 16: 93 lakhs

Total: 20.62 crores

Roi Roi Binale Profits

The romantic musical drama directed by Rajesh Bhuyan was made on an estimated budget of 5 crores. In 16 days, it has registered returns of 15.62 crores.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

According to the formula, the ROI lands at a whopping 312%. It is one of the biggest Assamese blockbusters of all time!

Roi Roi Binale Box Office Summary (Day 16)

Budget: 5 crores

India net: 20.62 crores

India gross: 24.33 crores

ROI: 312%

Verdict: Super-Hit

