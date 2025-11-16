Dhanush and Aanand L Rai are reuniting for a Bollywood romantic drama, and we expect nothing but an intense love story. Tere Ishk Mein trailer was unveiled on Friday, November 14, 2025, and very well lived upto our expectations. It is expected to make a thunderous start at the box office, but will Kriti Sanon score her fifth-highest opening of all time? Scroll below for a detailed day 1 analysis.

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Day 1

It would be safe to say that Tere Ishk Mein is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of 2025. It is the era of romantic films, especially after the massive success of Saiyaara and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. Fans have loved watching Dhanush in Raanjhana before. With a fresh pairing with Kriti Sanon, the sky is the limit if the content clicks with the audience.

Going by the current trends, Aanand L Rai’s directorial is predicted to open in a double-digit score, which means a 10 crore+ opening is confirmed! With that, it will mark the biggest Bollywood opening for Dhanush, going way past Raanjhanaa, which brought in 5.12 crores on day 1.

Where will it stand among Kriti Sanon’s top opening days?

Kriti Sanon has emerged as a bankable star in the recent few years. Alongside Prabhas, she delivered one of the highest opening days in Indian cinema with Adipurush (89 crores).

Tere Ishk Mein is sure to score the 6th highest opening of her career, as it will easily surpass Luka Chuppi. But all eyes are on whether it will enter her top 5 openers by surpassing Crew (10.21 crores). The target is easy. With a good advance booking, the romantic drama should comfortably achieve the milestone.

Take a look at Kriti Sanon’s highest openers of all time below (India net collection):

Adipurush: 89 crores Dilwale: 21 crores Housefull 4: 19.08 crores Bachchhan Paandey: 13.25 crores Crew: 10.21 crores Luka Chuppi: 8.01 crores Bhediya: 7.48 crores Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 7.02 crores Heropanti: 6.5 crores Raabta: 5.61 crores

