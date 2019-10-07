Is A Sequel To Kartik Aaryan & Kriti Sanon Starrer Luka Chuppi Already On The Cards?

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Luka Chuppi went on to become a sleeper hit of this year! While not even the makers anticipating the film to be such a hit, the movie was loved by audiences and critics alike. And now, this Laxman Utekar directorial for producer Dinesh Vijan is already getting a sequel!

Yes, you read that! A certain movie insider has been quoted saying, “The sequel too has a premise of the family being unaware that Vinod Shukla alias Guddu played by Kartik and Rashmi Trivedi played by Kriti have now divorced. Both of them play along and the family is kept in the dark till they realise the truth one day. A few people from the cast will be repeated and there will be other characters who will come in to add some spice and complexity to the already shaky relationship between the lead couple.”

Revealing further details to Deccan Chronicle, the source said, “Both Dinesh and Laxman want a watertight script which could take the film up a few notches higher. The casting will then be complete and the film will be shot only by the end of 2020.”

For the unversed, Luka Chuppi revolved around the lives of a couple who are in a live in relation but their families assume they are already married! It was the comic timing and punches of the script that led the film to becoming an unexpected success. The film also featured Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Vinay Pathak among others in pivotal roles.

