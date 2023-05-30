Kartik Aaryan has made a special place in people’s hearts in his acting career ranging for over a decade. Throughout his journey from being a Punchnama boy to establishing himself as a good performer, the actor has maintained a decent strike rate at the box office. Here’s how he has fared so far at ticket windows!

How do we calculate the success ratio?

Formula: (Superhits + Hits + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100 = Success ratio

Kartik Aaryan’s box office success ratio:(4 + 1 + 1 + 0)/11 x 100 = 54.54%

Total releases – 11

Super-Hit/Super-Duper Hit – 4

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Luka Chuppi

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Hit – 1

Pati Patni Aur Woh

Plus – 1

Pyaar Ka Punchnama

Average – 0

Losing – 0

Flop – 5

Akaash Vani

Kaanchi: The Unbreakable

Guest Iin London

Love Aaj Kal

Shehzada

Overseas Hit – 1

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

(Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi)

