Kartik Aaryan has made a special place in people’s hearts in his acting career ranging for over a decade. Throughout his journey from being a Punchnama boy to establishing himself as a good performer, the actor has maintained a decent strike rate at the box office. Here’s how he has fared so far at ticket windows!
How do we calculate the success ratio?
Formula: (Superhits + Hits + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100 = Success ratio
Kartik Aaryan’s box office success ratio:(4 + 1 + 1 + 0)/11 x 100 = 54.54%
Total releases – 11
Super-Hit/Super-Duper Hit – 4
Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
Luka Chuppi
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Hit – 1
Pati Patni Aur Woh
Plus – 1
Pyaar Ka Punchnama
Average – 0
Losing – 0
Flop – 5
Akaash Vani
Kaanchi: The Unbreakable
Guest Iin London
Love Aaj Kal
Shehzada
Overseas Hit – 1
Bhool Bhulaiyaa
(Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi)
