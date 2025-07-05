Anurag Basu is a talented filmmaker known for directing several critically acclaimed films, including Gangster (starring Kangana Ranaut and Shiney Ahuja), the heartwarming romantic drama Barfi! (with Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra), and the dark comedy crime drama Ludo. And his latest release, Metro In Dino, is now making waves on IMDb.

In today’s OTT era, many viewers are hesitant to watch sequels in theaters— unless they’re star-studded or packed with action and spectacle. So, it wasn’t surprising that some audiences might have initially hesitated about watching a relationship-driven, character-centric spiritual sequel like Metro In Dino in cinemas.

However, defying all expectations, the latest Anurag Basu directorial has surprised IMDb with a fine score. But has it surpassed its predecessor, Life In A Metro (also directed by Anurag Basu)? Read on to find out!

Metro In Dino Or Life In A Metro – Which Film Has A Better IMDb Rating?

At the time of writing, Metro In Dino holds an impressive user rating of 8.4/10 on IMDb. On the other hand, the original film, Life In A Metro, has an IMDb score of 7.4/10. So, as of now, Metro In Dino is clearly ahead in terms of the IMDb user rating.

While the numbers may fluctuate slightly as more users cast their votes, a dramatic shift seems unlikely. However, whether this strong IMDb rating translates into equally strong box office success like the original film remains to be seen.

What Is Metro In Dino About?

Described as a spiritual sequel to the 2007 film Life In A Metro, this anthology features four bittersweet love stories. Written and directed by Anurag Basu, the plots revolve around four Indian couples and their lives and relationships across five metro cities – Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bangalore.

The film features Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, and Saswata Chatterjee in major roles.

Metro In Dino Trailer

