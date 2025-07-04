Arjit Singh never leaves any chance to dominate headlines for his projects and collaborations. Lately, he joined hands with Ed Sheeran for the latest single, Sapphire, which went viral on the internet like a wildfire. While fans couldn’t just get over the new track, Arjit added two remarkable milestones to his name. On July 1, the singer collaborated with Mohit Suri and composer Mithoon for Saiyaara. On the same day, Arijit Singh surpassed Taylor Swift, becoming the most-followed artist on Spotify, with a staggering 151 million followers.

American singer Taylor Swift slides down to second rank on Spotify’s most followed artists list as Arjit Singh beats her record. The Bollywood singer tops the list with a staggering 151 million followers on Spotify, beating 14-time Grammy winner Taylor Swift, who is trailing behind at 139 million. He has also surpassed some of the biggest Western artists, including Ed Sheeran (121M), Billie Eilish (114M), and The Weeknd (107.2M), as per NDTV.

Singh lent his voice to the Saiyaara’s soulful track, Dhun, which has already captured listeners’ hearts. This song is picturized on debutant Ahaan Panday in Yash Raj Films’ Saiyaara. Arjit Singh, often described as the voice of love and heartbreak, enjoys a massive fan base. The ace singer has numerous Hindi singles and movie songs to his credit. From Aashiqui 2 to Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, his songs have not only dominated the charts but also lived rent-free in fans’ hearts for years. Arijit remains one of the most-streamed artists globally, with 111.3 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Here’s a look at some of his most beloved romantic songs.

Dhun And Other Best 10 Hit Tracks Of Arjit Singh

1. Tum Hi Ho – Aashiqui 2

The moment Arijit Singh is mentioned, the iconic piano notes of Tum Hi Ho echo in countless minds. Released 12 years ago, the song—composed by Mithoon and directed by Mohit Suri—marked a turning point in Arijit’s career, cementing his status as a leading voice in Bollywood.

2. Raabta – Agent Vinod

One of Arijit’s early gems, Raabta remains a quintessential love ballad. His voice captures the feeling of a destined connection, elevating this Kareena Kapoor–Saif Ali Khan track to romantic classic status.

3. Agar Tum Saath Ho – Tamasha

A timeless milestone in Arijit’s career, this emotional duet with Alka Yagnik blends pain and love with haunting beauty. It’s a staple at concerts and playlists alike, showcasing Arijit at his emotive best.

4. Humdard – Ek Villain

Arijit brings quiet warmth to Humdard, layering simple lyrics with deep, emotional resonance. His voice feels like a gentle balm for the brokenhearted.

5. Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage – Kabir Singh

This 2019 anthem reminds listeners of Arijit Singh’s unmatched ability to convey raw emotion. His nuanced performance captures the bittersweet tension between longing and release.

6. Shayad – Love Aaj Kal (2020)

Reuniting with Imtiaz Ali, Arijit delivers Shayad with the gentleness of a hesitant confession. Its vulnerable tone and soothing melody made it one of the standout romantic songs of the year.

7. Khairiyat – Chhichhore

Arijit’s voice turns Khairiyat into a heartfelt love letter set to music. Its simple sincerity and soothing melody have made it one of his most streamed songs across platforms.

8. Apna Bana Le – Bhediya

With restraint and depth, Arijit Singh lends vulnerability to Apna Bana Le. His voice carries the song’s quiet desperation and deep yearning for love.

9. Kesariya – Brahmāstra

The biggest romantic hit of 2022, Kesariya became a cultural phenomenon. Arijit’s velvety vocals made it not just a chart-topper but a symbol of Ranbir and Alia’s reel and real-life love.

10. Sajni – Laapataa Ladies

Arijit Singh brings a rustic simplicity and emotional honesty to Sajni, making it a standout in a film rooted in small-town storytelling. His grounded rendition evokes the raw, unfiltered feeling of first love.

11. Dhun – Saiyaara

Saiyaara’s recently released song, Dhun is the latest addition to Arijit Singh’s musical career. A reunion of three icons — Arijit, Mithoon and Mohit Suri — Dhun is a soothing love melody that encapsules the charm of the old school love in this new generation.

